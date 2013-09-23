Test Fest assists potential graduate students

Students who plan to attend graduate or professional programs after graduating from Texas Wesleyan may feel a bit of worry at this time of year.

Luckily, an upcoming event can help them feel more confident with the all-important entrance tests because taking practice examinations at the upcoming Test Fest can be beneficial prior to the actual testing for postgraduate entrance.

Test Fest is on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Eunice and James L. West Library. Admission and practice tests are free.

Pre-registration is mandatory and may be done online via www.review.com. The MD Anderson and PreProfessional Program at Wesleyan partners with Princeton Review and the Wesleyan Office of Graduate Studies for Test Fest. Those taking the practice tests do not have to be in pre-professional programs or Wesleyan students.

“These exercises are very important,” said Ann Smith, Recruitment & Activities Specialist of the MD Anderson PreProfessional Program at Wesleyan, “because the competition to enter grad school has increased every year, and more applications require the need for higher scores on the admissions test. Taking advantage of the Test Fest is beneficial for students because they will be more familiar with the test format, content, and timing issues.

“Familiarity with the testing format also increases the chances for success when the test is taken “live” as part of the application process,” she added. “Students benefit from the Test Fest by being more informed and prepared to their admissions test and by participating in the activities, students are more current with ongoing changes and revisions to the admissions test.”

The fest will be conducted next month with the Princeton Review and Wesleyan’s MD Anderson PreProfessional Program teaming up as hosts. Those taking the practice tests do not have to be in pre-professional programs or Wesleyan students.

“This event is open to the public,” Smith noted, “and is especially advertised to students who may be interested in enrolling in one of the graduate programs here at Wesleyan.”

Students planning to attend medical or dental school, law school, or enter an MBA program or other graduate program may participate. Practice tests for the MCAT, LSAT, GMAT, GRE, and DAT are available for current and prospective students.

When students are seeking postgraduate possibilities, Texas Wesleyan’s PreProfessional program helps them create a solid portfolio for the application process. The PreProfessional Program (3PR) does this through a combination of courses, seminars, events, and professional networking