Women march around the world

On Saturday morning, floods of people wearing pink hats and feminist gear and brandishing signs made their way to the Texas State Capitol to take part in the Women’s March.

After march co-producer Kim Taylor led a countdown to the start of the event, cheers of “Love trumps hate” and “My body, my choice” filled the air as an estimated 50,000 people started the march, which began and ended in front of the capitol building.

“I’ve done this type of work with my friends who are involved with the ACLU [American Civil Liberties Union], so I’m used to the marches,” said march attendee Molly Hodge.

Hodge attended the Austin rally because she felt the number of people attending was important.

“I didn’t realize how big it world be, but I’m super excited,” Hodge said.

The Austin event was one of more than 600 marches around the world, from Australia to Germany, that drew more than five million people, according to reuters.com.

Austin attendee Nanci Decker said the event should be used to speak up for civil rights, instead of slandering President Donald Trump.

“See, I don’t believe we should go that far,” Decker said while pointing at a “F*** Trump” sash. “We shouldn’t allow ourselves to use curse words and steep low when fighting against the injustice.”

After the 1.5-mile hike, marchers were entertained and inspired by recognized civil rights advocates, artists, and entrepreneurs, according to the website of Austin television station KVUE.

“Well, I don’t know about you, my fellow nasty women warriors, but I have had enough,” said former state senator Wendy Davis.

Davis made sure to showcase the famous pink shoes that she wore during her filibuster against a restrictive abortion bill in 2013, according to KVUE.com.

“I am wearing my pink shoes today,” Davis said. “Not as a symbol to remind myself of what I have done, but to remind myself of the hard work you have all done.”

Guests also included state Rep. Senfronia Thompson; author Lizzie Velasquez; and award-winning singer/songwriter, Gina Chavez, according to KUVE.com.

Saturday’s march ended peacefully with no arrests and more than 45 people transferred to area hospitals for medical complaints, according to KUVE.com.

The idea for the marches occurring worldwide started with a Facebook invite.

Shocked by the November presidential election results, a woman by the name of Teresa Shook took to Facebook to create this year’s march on Washington, according to washingtonpost.com. She originally invited 40 of her friends to the march, and the next day found that more than 20,000 additional people were interested in the event.

Those who were unable to contribute to the Washington, D.C. march took it upon themselves to create sister marches in their hometown or country, according to cbsnews.com.

An attendee in Phoenix, Ariz. was shocked by the size of the city’s march.

“My friends and I went to make sure that women are being represented as equals to our male counterparts,” Rose Sky said. “Additionally, marching for equality and justice for all. And 20,000 people is impressive for our red state. I’m proud.”

An attendee at the Washington, D.C. march, Laura Carter, came all the way from Arizona.

“I wanted to be counted, in a real and physical way, among the citizens who stand for our democratic values of equal justice and freedom for all,” Carter said.

“I believe we must take a stand for affordable health care, LGBTQ rights, a healthy environment, and women’s rights (because they are human rights) today and every day.”

Carter attended the march alongside her daughter and best friend.

“I wanted to be here in our nation’s capitol, as a way of honoring President and First Lady Obama, and show Donald that I am vigilant and I am watching,” Carter said.