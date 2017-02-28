Wesleyan Welcomes new soccer players

This past season, the Lady Rams finished second in the SAC with an 11-6-1 record.

The season’s brutal 0-4 start matched the program’s longest losing streak, but after that the team rattled off eight straight wins, going 10 games without a loss, according to ramsports.net.

Going into off-season practices, head coach Josh Gibbs has already brought in two new players he said will be the first of many for next season’s recruitment class.

Both transfers and Fort Worth natives, sophomore Lynzie Moore from Ouachita Baptist University in Kansas and Megan Register, a freshman from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Texas, are participating in the team’s Monday and Wednesday’s practices.

Register said the decision to transfer to Wesleyan was a very easy one.

“My previous coach told me that I would start last season,” said Register, a forward and education major. “I ended up playing only 27 minutes the entire season. I’m also from the area and two of my former club teammates play here.”

The family-like atmosphere is another factor that played into the switch, Register said.

“When I came for my orientation everyone was so nice,” she said. “Throughout the past month it has been the same in my classes and with all of my teammates. I like it a lot.”

Earning a spot is the number one thing for Register this off-season.

“My goal in the long run is to start next season,” she said. “Right now it’s just about proving myself to the team.”

Moore said Wesleyan’s success last season is what made her decide to leave Ouachita.

“I just kept hearing about it,” said Moore, a defensive mid-fielder and history major. “I thought I could be an asset to the team and the more I heard about it the more it enticed me. I decided to make the switch and come back to Texas and finish out my education here at Wesleyan.”

The campus is a step up from her previous school, said Moore.

“I love the campus and the teachers are great,” she said. “It’s definitely a transition from being some where more sheltered to the real world. Sure, It’s been challenging but it has also been very rewarding with the things that I have acquired over the past month. Ouachita just wasn’t for me, I just didn’t like the whole atmosphere.”

For Moore, it’s all about winning nationals next year.

“I want to have a ring by next spring,” she said. “I want to bring in a conference title and I want to contribute any way I can. Whether it’s me starting off playing 30 minutes or playing a full game, I want to whatever is best for my team.”

Gibbs said both player got here under different circumstances.

“Luckily for me in Megan’s situation, I know the men’s coach at Mary-Hardin Baylor,” said Gibbs. “He was a wealth of knowledge and had some strong opinions that really hit home for me. Lynzie on the other hand did her on sales pitch. I talked to her and she told me the things she wanted, and it paralleled everything that we do here.”

Gibbs said he is sure both players are nervous, but he is sure they will adjust well.

“I’m sure they were both very nervous, but they did all the things we hoped they would do,” he said. “Since they have been here they have look like members of our team. They don’t look like the two new kids.”

Gibbs says it’s not about getting the best players; it’s about the right ones.

“With these two plus our incoming recruiting class, our approach is to build a team that can win SAC and advance into the national tournament. We have a team that can do that.

“I think we got the sauce just right this time.”