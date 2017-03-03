Greek Week includes playing capture the flag

Texas Wesleyan fraternities and sororities participated in a game of capture the flag Thursday as part of Greek Week.

Each team was given a flag that they would then hide from the opposing team; each team was given 20 minutes to find the opposing team’s flag.

When a flag was found it was taken to a base and points were then given to the winning team; points will be counted up at the end of the week and the winning sorority or fraternity will then receive a trophy.

“We are participating in Texas Wesleyan’s annual Greek Week where Greek organizations get together and compete in a variety of events,” said Juan Adame, philanthropy chairman of Delta Sigma Phi. “Capture the Flag is fun because it involves strategy, it involves roles, and it involves a lot of athleticism.”

Adame said that the teams had to be smart with their plays due to being short in numbers. His least favorite part of the game was the running.

“I’m very out of shape,” said Adame. “I can do maybe three sprints and them I’m out.”

Anel Saucedo, membership vice president of Alpha Xi Delta Anel Saucedo, said she hopes that the Greek Week events will help promote Greek life at Texas Wesleyan.

Saucedo said that her favorite part of capture the flag was that she got to see everyone compete.

“It’s a really friendly competition where no matter who wins, we all know that we’re winners,” said Saucedo.

Saucedo’s least favorite part of capture the flag was the fact that they were competing against each other.

“We’re all Greeks so we’re all in this together and we see each other as a big family so [competing against each other isn’t my favorite],” she said.

Saucedo encouraged students to join Greek life because it’s a lifetime of friendship.

“That’s something that you can’t get anywhere else,” Saucedo said.

Junior theatre major Crystal Salazar said that Greek Week builds a family between not only one sorority or fraternity but between all sororities and fraternities across campus.

“Friendly competition is always fun,” said Salazar.

Although those who are not in a fraternity of sorority on campus are not able to participate, Greek Week is a good preview of Greek life for them, Salazar said.

“It’s a great chance for them to see what Greek life is all about,” said Salazar.

Salazar’s favorite part of being a part of a sorority is her sisters.

“We go through a lot together and at the end of the day we always come out stronger,” said Salazar.

Freshman biology major Joy Thomas said that Greek Week is good for team building.

“It’s a way to bring us all together,” Thomas said.

Thomas said that joining Lambda Tau Zeta was a great way for her to make new friends on campus.