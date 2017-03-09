Be aware of dangers on spring break

Texas Wesleyan students and staff have already began taking precautions for any dangers spring break might bring.

Chris Beckrich, Wesleyan’s director of campus safety and security, said that drinking is by far the most common safety issue affecting college students on spring break.

“We actually have very few drunk incidents we have to deal with as far as security,” Beckrich said. “However, binge drinking is still a major issue.”

Beckrich also said that it’s important students should be aware, and take the normal precautions to avoid problems.

“Always have a designated driver, have someone that is going to be responsible and set rules,” Beckrich said. “As far as intoxication, you not only have to be concerned with yourself but also the other drivers on the road, especially around one or two in the morning when the bars are closing.”

Texas Wesleyan’s spring break is March 13-17. More than half of all college students go somewhere during spring break, according to chicagotribune.com. Some popular destinations include Puerto Vallarta, South Padre Island and Cancun, according to studentcity.com.

Dr. Eddy Lynton, assistant professor of criminal justice and sociology, agreed that alcohol and binge drinking are his biggest concerns.

“Drink responsibly of course,” Lynton said when asked about ways to prevent these dangers. “Watch your alcohol intake, stay hydrated, watch out for each other, and most importantly stay safe.”

Lynton referred to the disappearance of Natalee Holloway in 2005 to touch on the long-term consequences that no one expects to happen to them. The Alabama teen had just graduated from high school when she went missing during a trip to Aruba, according to cnn.com. She has not been found.

“Alternative spring break is a great opportunity for students,” Lynton said. “It’s something to do, something positive, get away from campus and decompress with your ramily.”

Lynton said it is important to look out for each other, specifically when traveling to potentially crowded locations.

“There’s nothing wrong with going out to Houston, Galveston, Austin or wherever as long as you are looking out for each other,” Lynton said.

Lynton emphasized the strong relationship that each professor strives to build with every student, which is a stamp of Wesleyan’s values.

“All of your faculty members invest a lot in getting to know you guys,” Lynton said. “We look forward to seeing you on the flip side of spring break.”

Dani West, a senior criminal justice major, also agreed that drinking leads to the most incidents.

“Always have a sober person around,” West said when asked what precautions she takes. “Also just be careful and be aware what you’re putting into your body.”