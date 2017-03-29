Texas Wesleyan’s trip to this weekend’s Fan Expo Dallas has been canceled, according to a university professor.

Dr. Cary Adkinson, assistant professor of criminal justice, wrote in an email on Wednesday afternoon that officials with the event told him that the time for purchasing group tickets had already passed. 

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment that this has caused student[s] who were looking forward to attending,” Adkinson wrote.

The Student Government Association had allocated $3,540 for discount tickets for Sunday. A bus had been reserved to take Wesleyan students to and from the event. 

Fan Expo Dallas runs March 31 through April 2 at the Dallas Convention Center. 

Adkinson wrote that students will questions or concerns could contact him at cdadkinson@txwes.edu. 

mm

Nicholas Acosta

Nicholas Acosta is a junior mass communication major. He transferred from Tarrant County College in December of 2017 to continue his education at Texas Wesleyan. Nick is from Grand Prairie and graduated from Dubiski Career high school. He plans to graduate from Wesleyan in the spring of 2018.

Nick loves to write and practice writing reviews in his free time. He is adventurous in life as well as his writing style and lives by his motto, “always do your best.” Nick wants to improve his writing skills and gain experience in order to pursue a career in public relations because he likes the flexibility and creativity of the field.

