Fan Expo trip canceled

Texas Wesleyan’s trip to this weekend’s Fan Expo Dallas has been canceled, according to a university professor.

Dr. Cary Adkinson, assistant professor of criminal justice, wrote in an email on Wednesday afternoon that officials with the event told him that the time for purchasing group tickets had already passed.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment that this has caused student[s] who were looking forward to attending,” Adkinson wrote.

The Student Government Association had allocated $3,540 for discount tickets for Sunday. A bus had been reserved to take Wesleyan students to and from the event.

Fan Expo Dallas runs March 31 through April 2 at the Dallas Convention Center.

Adkinson wrote that students will questions or concerns could contact him at cdadkinson@txwes.edu.