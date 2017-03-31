Bennett is a real-life superhero

A few years ago, sophomore criminal justice major Cameron Bennett got separated from his boy scout troop all night on a mountain. When he woke up the next morning he was faced with the choice of facing a bear or jumping off a cliff.

“By the time I kind of tried to get things settled in my head I didn’t really have time to think,” Bennett said, “because I stepped back a little bit too far and I fell.”

Bennett passed out a few seconds into falling and when he hit the ground his heart stopped. Bennett was pronounced dead when found but was later resuscitated.

“It was quite the experience but it feels as though I’ve had a second chance at life,” Bennett said. “There’s a reason that I’m still here because if they’re wasn’t I would have died at that point in time.”

Bennett said he saw the experience as a second chance to make sure he sets everything right and help others out as much as possible. Now 19, Bennett seems to be known as a modern-day superhero.

“Honestly, I’m flattered that people call me that (a real life super hero),” Bennett said. “It makes me a little nervous and it kind of flusters me a little bit because I’m not used to being called that. It’s really amazing to hear but at the same time I’m really grateful to be able to called that and be known for something good.”

Bennett had been the first to provide help to a couple trapped in a car after a wreck that occurred Feb. 24. After the incident WFAA dubbed him a real-life superhero, although this occurrence didn’t surprise everybody.

“When something seems out of the ordinary he literally springs into action like a superhero,” Eugene Frier, assistant dean of students, said. “I think that’s really cool and then of course there’s the Spiderman suit.”

Bennett has been known to wear a Spiderman costume around campus. For Bennett, whose been a massive Spiderman fan since his brothers introduced it to him, the costume helps to motivate him physically and morally and gives him a chance to geek out about one of his major influences.

“It (Marvel comics) catch my eye with some of the stuff that happens, the physics behind them, the stories’ development, and the motivation piece characters have. It shows that yes, they’re put in these positions as heroes, but at the same time they’re people like you and me and they mess up. It show’s it’s OK that we mess up, because there’s a greater good that can come from it. There’s still a purpose you have to learn from.”

Superheroes aren’t Bennett’s only role models though. He considers everyone who has been a part of his life to be a role model in their own way. However, the biggest role model for Bennett is his big brother, Corey Bennett.

“My oldest brother Corey, 27, was basically everything that I wanted to be, everything I strive to be, and to this day still is,” Bennett said. “He’s given me the confidence and the moral ethnic background to be able to help me strive through life. He also set the standard for graduating high school and graduating college with a double major in computer science and religion. He’s done so much and it’s inspired me to do pretty much everything that I do.”

Bennett has managed to do a lot on this campus, which he came to in order to stay nearby his family. He’s involved in Student Life, Student Government Association, the Black Student Association, Ram Squad, and football.

“He’s good heart leads him to be (a good leader), but he’s also a very hard worker,” Frier said. “He’s not going to ask people to do stuff that he’s not going to do. He’s very willing to just jump in and do whatever regardless of his role and what’s going on, whether he’s a president, a member, or just a student.”

Bennett’s positive influence on campus managed to win him the Guardian of the Golden Sheers Award in spring 2016. According to Bennett, the only one surprised by that was himself since he was the last one in the room to grasp the fact.

“A lot of people were clapping and were really happy about the fact that I had gotten it,” Bennett said. “I was still confused (since the award is typically given to seniors).”

Bennett’s still inspiring new students like freshman criminal justice major Marissa Quintanilla, a close friend of his.

“I think he’s very important to Wesleyan, because he’s great friend,” Quintanilla said. “He’s someone that I feel like everyone’s comfortable enough to go talk to, and I think everyone needs someone like that. For myself, I look up to him. He’s smart, nice, and a very great guy.”

Another thing Friar and Quintanilla like about Bennett is his commitment to his moral code.

“I feel like Cam goes with what’s right regardless of whether other people agree,” Quintanilla said. “He does what’s right. I think that’s a very, very great quality to have as a leader, because you’re going to have to make choices that not everyone going to agree on, but you have to be strong enough to do it.”

Cameron says his older brother, Channing Bennett, 24, is the one who taught him to stick to what he believes is right even if everyone else is against it.

“He’s helped me with my morals as well to be straight on with my destination and to stick to my guns no matter what,” Bennett said. “Sometimes the world will push you and tell you whatever you’re doing is wrong. He’s shown me that even when the world is pushing you and telling you to move out of this way you stay and there you put your feet in the ground. If you believe it’s right you fight for it with everything that you got.”

For a while Bennett’s two older brothers were his father figure while his father was away. Now Bennett’s been watching his father work hard to build back their relationship.

“I only have one father on this earth so no matter how many times he messes up, he’s always going to have a chance in my heart to be my dad,” Bennett said. “I love him and I’m going to continue to do this even if when he does act crazy sometimes. He’s working really hard to get back into my life so I can appreciate that.”

Bennett said he can be disappointed in people but he refuses to hate people. He believes in second chances.

Friar said Bennett brings that positive thoughts to Wesleyan.

“I think what he brings here is an increase in positive energy and activity,” Frier said. “I think he feeds it into a very positive trend happening here with the energy and excitement but it also has a bit more of a long-term future in mind.”

Frier, who has known Bennett since orientation, truly believes Cameron will make a difference no matter where he ends up in the future.

“I think we all have the desire to be a hero in our heart,” said Frier, “but I think in a lot of ways Cameron is.”