The Student Government Association has begun the election process for next year’s SGA membership.

Students met with SGA Chief Justice William Wick on April 10 and 11 in the Carter Conference Room in the Brown-Lupton Campus Center to make sure they understood the election rules.

They were also given an endorsement sheet; once each candidate gets 50 signatures of Wesleyan students, they can campaign, Wick said. Students are allowed to campaign until April 26.

Wick, a senior criminal justice and psychology major, oversaw the meetings and explained what the rules for campaigning are.

“We got a lot of redundancies and backups and very clear expectations, so there shouldn’t be any confusion,” Wick said. “Every candidate who is running has signed that they understand, so they were given the opportunity to ask questions. If they took it, great. If they didn’t, there’s no excuses for not knowing.”

Candidates will be able to campaign immediately after receiving the 50 signatures. Voting is April 26-28.

Nicholas Acosta

Nicholas Acosta is a junior mass communication major. He transferred from Tarrant County College in December of 2017 to continue his education at Texas Wesleyan. Nick is from Grand Prairie and graduated from Dubiski Career high school. He plans to graduate from Wesleyan in the spring of 2018.

Nick loves to write and practice writing reviews in his free time. He is adventurous in life as well as his writing style and lives by his motto, “always do your best.” Nick wants to improve his writing skills and gain experience in order to pursue a career in public relations because he likes the flexibility and creativity of the field.

