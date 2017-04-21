The Student Government Association will hold voting next week for next year’s SGA positions.

Voting will take place April 26-28 and candidates will be unable to campaign within 24 hours of voting beginning, according to SGA Chief Justice William Wick.

It has not yet been confirmed where students will be able to vote and when the results of the election will be announced.

Students will also elect Mr. and Ms. Wesleyan, according to an email sent out earlier this month by Dennis Hall, vice president of student affairs/dean of students.

SGA Chief Justice William Wick is overseeing this year’s elections.
