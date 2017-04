Wesleyan’s football team returns to the field

A crowd of 2,500 Rams crowded into Farrington Field on Sat., April 22 to watch Wesleyan’s football team return after a 75-year hiatus, according to ramsports.net. The team’s first football game is on Sept. 9 against Millsaps College. Season tickets are currently available for online-purchase at ramsports.net/tickets.