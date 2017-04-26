Voting for the 2017-2018 Student Government Association candidates, as well as Mr. and Ms. Wesleyan, began Wednesday and will continue through Friday.
Students can vote via a link on an email sent out by Eugene Frier, assistant dean of student engagement, early Wednesday.
The winners will be announced during free period Tuesday at The Rammys, a student awards ceremony, which will be held at Lou’s Place, according to SGA Chief Justice William Wick.
The candidates include:
President: Clarissa Murillo, Nasrullah Sailab, Zahraa Saheb
Vice President: Alejandra Gonzalez, Mohanad Hasona
Treasurer: Sachiko Jayaratne
Secretary: Roberto Contreras, Karlee Nguyen
Head Representative: Cameron Bennett
School of Arts and Letters Representative: John Traxler
School of Education Representative: Dulce Munoz
School of Natural and Social Sciences Representative: Alyssa Hutchinson
International Representative: Hasibullah Aimaq
Ms. Wesleyan: Hamsa Hasona
Mr. Wesleyan: John Traxler, Alyssa Hutchinson, Mohanad Hasona
