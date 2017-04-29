Will Trump start another world war?

On April 4, at least 58 people were killed in a chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun; this led President Donald Trump to fire missiles into Syria two days later, according to cnn.com.

As a result, people in the United States have started to question whether history will repeat itself and there will be another world war.

On the other hand, it’s too early to predict what the administration can do next for the interest and security of the United States since America is, after all, the world’s police.

Instead, Trump is focusing on getting rid of the Assad regime, rather than thinking of Syria’s people, like the Obama administration did, which is why there is such an uproar around the world.

Obama thought of Syrian people and refugees from that country, instead of focusing on getting rid of Assad, and was criticized heavily as a result. His administration’s concern for taking care of the Syrian people brought many refugees to the United States. Americans were upset that the refugees could bring terrorism to this country.

Trump’s missile attack, on the other hand, seems to be a matter of security. The United States is the most powerful country in the world, but it seems to be tied with China and Russia.

The problem, really, is that there is such a big movement of refugees in Europe that the continent is starting to face security problems that it has never faced before. This has caused an uproar in America because Europe is sort of a model for the United States, so America protects Europe.

World War I and World War II happened for very specific reasons, and firing missiles was not among them. When Trump ordered the April 6 missile strike, he only did this because he felt that the Assad regime would get the message that the United States is watching and will intervene if it has to.

World War I was fought over world power. In World War II, the Allies fought against Hitler’s quest for global expansionism. Right now it would be ridiculous to even declare war against Syria, because Syria doesn’t pose a threat to the rest of the world.

All of it just seems coincidental. It’s history being told another way.

All things considered, the entire Trump/Syria conflict mimics history but it’s coincidental that this is happening. The United States has a president that is against refugees and feels the need to prove to the rest of the world that he has all the power, even though he has vowed to Americans that he would not bother Syria in any matter.

Trump is trying to get rid of authority in other countries instead of thinking of the people in them. Of course, this would not have happened during the Obama administration, but it’s still extremely early to predict what can happen next.

While everyone likes to predict what might happen next, the best thing people can do is wait and see.