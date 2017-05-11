Jared Cook

Jared Cook is graduating with a dual degree BBA and MBA in accounting with fraud emphasis.

In his time at Texas Wesleyan, he accomplished many things.

His biggest accomplishment has been involvement with the business honor society Beta Gamma Sigma.

He was inducted into the society in 2015.

Since being inducted he has served as an officer, presently holding the title of vice president of university relations.

While serving as an officer, Cook qualified for high honors for the 2015-2016 academic year.

Following this qualification, the group planned and launched a K9 Karnival on campus.

Cook also served as the treasurer of the Accounting Society in 2014. Through the society, Cook and other members encouraged networking via participation in the FWCPA Softball Tournament.

He also did volunter work done by the society in the Carter Work Project in 2014.

Congratulations to Cook on all his accomplishments while being a Texas Wesleyan student.