Maria Acosta, a psychology major plans to work after graduating before heading to graduate school.

One of Maria’s biggest accomplishments was being able to do a counseling internship. The internship allowed her to take what she had learned class and apply it to real world setting.

Maria worked for Keller ISD shadowing an intervention councilor at an alternative school.

After a while Maria began to take on her own caseloads and was assigned to have counseling session with divorce groups and a grief groups.

Maria choose counseling because she has always been an empathic person and looks to help others with their situations.

Maria truly enjoyed her time here at Wesleyan due its small size classes and intimacy of the classes.

Maria’s advice for students on is to make the most of their time here on campus and try your best to balance between school work and fun.

 

Photo by Nicholas Acosta

mm

Nicholas Acosta

Nicholas Acosta is a junior mass communication major. He transferred from Tarrant County College in December of 2017 to continue his education at Texas Wesleyan. Nick is from Grand Prairie and graduated from Dubiski Career high school. He plans to graduate from Wesleyan in the spring of 2018.

Nick loves to write and practice writing reviews in his free time. He is adventurous in life as well as his writing style and lives by his motto, “always do your best.” Nick wants to improve his writing skills and gain experience in order to pursue a career in public relations because he likes the flexibility and creativity of the field.

