Kime Sims

Kime Sims, an English major with a concentration in writing, is graduating this semester with a multitude of accomplishments.

Sims has worked at the Texas Wesleyan tutoring center for two years and received the National College Learning Center Association Newsletter tutor spotlight award.

She is president of Alpha Chi, an academic honor’s society and has won the Golden Sheer award due to her involvement on campus and excellent academic performance.

She is president of the creative writing organization Phi Epsilon Nu, and Secretary of Sigma Tau Delta, the English honors society.

Sims worked in a daycare for four years and nannied for seven years.

After much hesitation and uncertainty, overwhelming support from her parents has encouraged her to pursue her love and passion for children by opening a daycare of her own after graduating this May.

Congratulations Sims on all of your accomplishments and bright future!