Guse costume designs the USA

Tyler Guse, senior theatre major, is prepared to tour the United States while pursuing his love for costume design.

Guse has multiple Theatre Wesleyan technical credits, including being in charge of publicity and graphic design for Stop Kiss, costume design for When the Rain Stops Falling and The 39 Steps, assistant costume design for The Survivor, assistant stage manager for The Heiress, and stage manager for Vanya, Sonya, Masha and Spike, Fuddy Meers and Metamorphoses.

Guse has received multiple awards and recognitions, including the Law Sone award and the Theatre Major of the Year award, for his hard work in onstage performance and technical credits.

Guse believes his hard work, dedication and achievements are due to his previous professor, Brynn Bristol, who taught him what it takes to be a great costume design and gave him the opportunity to dress with the Dallas Opera.

He hopes to have a career as a stage manager or costume dresser for theatrical performance touring the country.