Tyler Guse, senior theatre major, is prepared to tour the United States while pursuing his love for costume design.

Guse has multiple Theatre Wesleyan technical credits, including being in charge of publicity and graphic design for Stop Kiss, costume design for When the Rain Stops Falling and The 39 Steps, assistant costume design for The Survivor, assistant stage manager for The Heiress, and stage manager for Vanya, Sonya, Masha and Spike, Fuddy Meers and Metamorphoses.

Guse has received multiple awards and recognitions, including the Law Sone award and the Theatre Major of the Year award, for his hard work in onstage performance and technical credits.

Guse believes his hard work, dedication and achievements are due to his previous professor, Brynn Bristol, who taught him what it takes to be a great costume design and gave him the opportunity to dress with the Dallas Opera.

He hopes to have a career as a stage manager or costume dresser for theatrical performance touring the country.

Photo by Shaydi Paramore

Tags:
Previous post

Patrick Listach

Next post

Kee looks forward to new start

mm

Shaydi Paramore

Upon graduating from Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas and receiving her Associates of Arts degree, Shaydi chose to continue my adventure by transferring to Texas Wesleyan University. She is a senior mass communications student and the editor-in-chief for the Rambler Media Group. Shaydi plans to graduate in December 2017 with a Bachelors of Science in Mass Communication. Shaydi has always had a love for the evolution of media and how it has transferred from film to digital and through my continuing education can learn how that occurs. Shaydi hopes to gain a career in theatre publicity as a playbill and poster designer.

In her free time, she enjoys collecting vinyls and comic books, reading, spending time at Half-Price Books, spending time with her fiance and dogs, and taking naps.

You Might Also Like

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *