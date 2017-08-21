On Monday afternoon, the  Eunice & James L. West Library hosted a Solar Eclipse Watch Party. Library staff members passed out ISO 12312-2 eclipse glasses to view the solar eclipse. 

Students gazed at the eclipse during the watch party hosted by the library.
Photo by Shaydi Paramore

Reference librarian Dennis Miles informed student about the eclipse and when will the next occur.
Photo by Shaydi Paramore

Eunice & James L. West Library staff members hosted Monday’s watch party.
Photo by Shaydi Paramore

Students relaxed in the mall during the watch party hosted by the library.
Photo by Shaydi Paramore

Information was displayed for students at Monday’s watch party.
Photo by Shaydi Paramore

 

mm

Shaydi Paramore

Upon graduating from Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas and receiving her Associates of Arts degree, Shaydi chose to continue my adventure by transferring to Texas Wesleyan University. She is a senior mass communications student and the editor-in-chief for the Rambler Media Group. Shaydi plans to graduate in December 2017 with a Bachelors of Science in Mass Communication. Shaydi has always had a love for the evolution of media and how it has transferred from film to digital and through my continuing education can learn how that occurs. Shaydi hopes to gain a career in theatre publicity as a playbill and poster designer.

In her free time, she enjoys collecting vinyls and comic books, reading, spending time at Half-Price Books, spending time with her fiance and dogs, and taking naps.

