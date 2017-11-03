Dear Students,

In response to recent security incidents on or near campus, I want to assure you that the safety and security of our campus community is my top priority.

Police recently reported to our security team that they believe they have caught the person(s) responsible for the car break-ins, and we haven’t had a break-in reported since that time. Police also informed us that they have strong leads to apprehend the suspect from today’s incident.

As of today, our Campus Security has increased its presence by hiring an extra security guard to begin immediately, and we are working with the Fort Worth Police to place a sky-watch security tower to monitor the parking lots on the west side of campus. We are installing six (6) security cameras in addition to those already installed across campus. The Fort Worth Police have a station less than a mile from our campus, and they will be adding additional patrols to our area.

We are proud to consistently have one of the safest campuses in North Texas, as you can see in our Clery reports. We are always looking for ways to increase campus security and have made several security enhancements over the last few years:

· Security officers contracted through Sun States Security, and trained extensively in emergency management, provide around-the-clock safety through foot, patrol truck and golf cart monitoring, with six officers on campus at all times

Additional off-duty FWPD officers contracted to monitor basketball and soccer games and to provide additional campus monitoring seven days a week

Three TXWES shift supervisors were hired this year to supervise Campus Security operations on a 24-hour basis

Six emergency call boxes installed around campus

Installed 38 security cameras, with additional security camera projects underway

Gates and fencing surrounding residence halls with key card access

Additional/enhanced lighting across campus, including parking lots, and all exterior lighting fitted with brighter LED bulbs

A full-time, around-the-clock security dispatcher

Dennis Hall, vice president for student affairs and dean of students, and Campus Security will be scheduling an open forum to address your questions and concerns. Look for information about that open forum in your email this week.

We, too, are parents, brothers and sisters, and safety is our absolute top priority. You can rest assured that our campus community is addressing this issue head-on and immediately.

Fred

Frederick G. Slabach

President

Letter from President Slabach was sent to Texas Wesleyan student via email.