Tennis teams wrap up fall seasons

The fall season for men’s and women’s tennis has come to a close.

The women’s tennis team finished the season with a singles record of 24-48 and a doubles record of 11-18.

“It wasn’t necessarily the season we had hoped for,” said Maggie Brasher, junior exercise science major. “Last spring we were really hitting our stride so we had big expectations coming into the fall. The season wasn’t a failure, but we just had bigger goals for the team in general.”

Brasher added that both teams are “deep in talent.”

“We push each other everyday on and off the court so we can succeed in the regular season in the spring,” she said. “The competition is at its highest in two years but we are working to earn a spot at nationals.”

Last spring the women posted a 49-62 record in singles and a 34-30 record in doubles, according to ramsports.net.

The men’s team return to play for the first time since 2001 and finished the fall season with a singles record of 21-42 and a doubles record of 8-19, according to ramsports.net.

“It was a good overall first season back on the court,” said Florian Schmitt, freshman business major. “There were ups and downs, but we stayed together as a team the whole season and that is what is important. This was a building block for us and we can only improve from here.”

Linus Richter, freshman business major, said he was “a bit rusty my first couple matches back after taking off a year from competitive play, but as the season went on I picked it up. I thought that for our first season things went relatively smooth and it was a great starting point for me and as a first year program.”

Graduate assistant coach Katy Foster had a bit of advice for the new, young men’s team.

“Now that we have a season under our belt as a team we can build from this,” she said. “The team has natural camaraderie so the spring season should be an improvement.”

Both teams will return to play in the spring. The schedules have not been released. For more information, go to ramsports.net.