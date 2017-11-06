Lady Rams ready to compete in conference tournament

The Texas Wesleyan volleyball team finished the season Saturday with a win over Mid-American Christian University.

The win gave the Lady Rams an overall record of 24-3 and a Sooner Athletic Conference record of 13-3, good enough to be ranked third in the SAC.

The Lady Rams host Southwestern Christian University Tuesday night in the first round of the SAC’s conference tournament. Play starts at 7 p.m.

If the Lady Rams win, on Friday they will play the winner of the St. Gregory’s University/Southwestern Assemblies of God University match, which is also on Tuesday.

Head coach Priscilla Morgan said that she feels very confident going into Tuesday’s match.

“The most important thing for the team to remember is that we will set the tone of the match and control the tempo,” Morgan said. “We want to adjust to what our opponent sends our way, but at all times be the team that stays in control. Our blocking, transition, defense and our serving are key points to being successful.”

Senior outside hitter Shelby Stinnett said she feels really good entering the conference tournament.

“We are all working really well together and have a strong desire to go to nationals,” Stinnett said. “That will really push us in our focus on the games ahead.”

Stinnett isn’t the only one that’s excited. Junior setter/right side Sasha Robinson said she is ready to take on Southwestern Christian again.

“I feel that we’re pumped and we’re hungry to go all the way,” she said. “I feel that Southwestern Christian is going to bring their best game against us. We are going to have to work a lot harder that we did last time, given the circumstances. We’re playing to win; they’re playing for respect.”

Stinnett said that she is most excited about being able to spend extra time with her teammates.

“We have spent every day together since Aug. 1 and you just never want your time on the court with them to end,” she said. “I’d love to leave this program on a high note and I’m excited to have another at fighting to make it to nationals and really hope we earn that opportunity this year.”

Robinson said she believes in this team.

“We just need to keep doing what we have been doing all season long,” she said. “We need to play to kill and show the NAIA who Texas Wesleyan volleyball is.”

Morgan said that she is excited about getting the chance to compete for a conference championship.

“Playing for a conference championship is a big goal for this program and to win the SAC title,” she said. “We have not had that honor since 2005. We will play with our theme in mind: champion mindset. It should be an exciting post-season.”

Texas Wesleyan plays Southwestern Christian University at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sid Richardson Center. For more information, go to ramsports.net.