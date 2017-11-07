Lady Rams continue in the SAC tournament

The Lady Rams beat Mid-America Christian University 5-1 on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament.

Coach Josh Gibbs is proud of his team’s performance.

“It was a total team effort,” Gibbs said. “I thought we were great in all three phases.”

The Lady Rams will play University of Oklahoma Science and Arts Tuesday in Oklahoma in the tournament’s second round.

The Lady Rams passed up opportunities to score on Friday, but MACU didn’t capitalize off their mistakes.

“We weren’t punished for giving up great looks,” Gibbs said. “On the other hand, we were very efficient and dangerous through the final third.”

The Lady Rams had played MACU just days prior to the conference tournament.

“It was a very tough game,” Gibbs said. “But I am happy with the performance.”

Graduate assistant coach Theresa Garszteki saw great things from the team.

“The entire team contributed to the win,” Garsztecki said. “They fought together and ended up getting the win.”

Senior mass communication major Marisol Amaya felt relieved to beat MACU for the second time.

“Now that I’m a senior, the pressure is really on to keep winning,” Amaya said. “One loss and it’s all over.”

Though the Lady Rams defeated MACU and played well together, they need even more focus for Tuesday’s game against USAO, Garsztecki said.

“We need to stay connected on the field and be even more focused,” Garsztecki said. “We were a little hectic on Friday.”

Keeping the team calm and focused for the game prepares the team to go out and preform, she said.

“We want every player to be calm, focused, and ready to play with everything they have. Leave it all on the field,” Garsztecki stated.

As long as the team keeps working hard and playing as a team winning should come naturally, Garsztecki said. With every player contributing, on the field or off, winning has been somewhat of an easy task.

“From players on the field who are working to get the goals to our substitutes on the bench making sure everyone is in high spirits,” Amaya said. “Everyone on this team in an important factor to us winning and we all perform that well.”

Along with everyone playing their role, the players also have had the right mentality, Amaya said.

“Every single player is on the same page when it comes to where we should be mentally,” she said. “Not only do we want to win but we have to continue to have the drive and toughness to win.”

The Lady Rams and USAO last met in October; USAO won 2-1.

Gibbs and his team are prepared to take on USAO again.

“USAO will be tough. No question,” Gibbs stated. ‘I know if we play as well as we can, we can play with anyone in our conference. We’re ready and I’m excited for the challenge.”

The Lady Rams’ will play University of Oklahoma Science and Arts tonight at 7 p.m. in Chickasha, Ok. For more information, go to rampsorts.net.