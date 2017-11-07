Sisters face each other on the court

On Thursday, Texas Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team lost 78-50 to Texas Christian University in an exhibition game at Schollmaier Arena, according to ramsports.net.

Even though it isn’t unusual for the Lady Rams to play an NCAA Division 1 school or play a couple of exhibition games, something very out of the ordinary that happened at this game.

Taylor Coleman, a sophomore exercise science major, faced off against her sister Sydney Coleman, a TCU senior, in the exhibition game.

Taylor Coleman said getting to play Sydney was a special moment on the court.

“It was a very surreal moment honestly,” she said. “It was the type of moment I will never forget and most likely will be telling my kids about in the future,”

Coleman said this was the first time getting to play her sister in a real college basketball game. Both are guards.

“Other than playing pick-up games during the summer or practicing against each other during high school, I have never played against her in organized basketball so I was extremely excited,” Taylor Coleman said.

Sydney Coleman said it was a very fun experience that she wouldn’t trade for anything.

“It was a surreal and really exciting to see her across from me in a different uniform on the same court,” she said. “It was a great experience and I’m so proud of her for playing at the next level.”

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for this to happen and something that most siblings don’t get to do, Taylor Coleman said.

“It was absolutely the best experience playing against her,” she said. “Not many sisters can say they played a sport they love against each other and had a wonderful time.”

Taylor Coleman said that one of the most unique things about the game was that they both got to be on the court competing at the same exact time.

“We got to be on the court together and every time we made sure we were holding each other,” she said.

Even though it was a very fun experience, Taylor Coleman said that it also wasn’t easy to have to go against her sister and that it was a challenge.

“Of course, I wanted my team to win, but I also wanted her to look the best she could especially at her school. I’m pretty sure she was going easy on me as well,” Coleman said.

Sydney Coleman said that it wasn’t too hard to go up against her sister and that it was more of an experience than anything.

“It wasn’t a big challenge playing against her and it was more fun than it was anything else,” she said.

Taylor Coleman said the game went great and that it was an experience that she will cherish forever.

“The game was really fun. Although Texas Wesleyan ended up coming out a little short in the end, we put up a great fight and playing against my best friend made the night one I will never forget,” she said.

Taylor Coleman said there is one thing that really made the whole experience over the top and better than she could have possibly imagined.

“Especially with Sydney graduating next year, it just makes it that more special getting to go up against her,” she said.

Sydney Coleman said that their parents are really supportive of them and got to come out and see the game.

“Both of my parents were there and smiling from ear to ear the whole time,” she said.

The sisters’ parents were thrilled to get to see the girls play and were excited for them, she said.

Taylor Coleman said she was thrilled that this moment could be captured in a story.

“It was one of the best nights of my life and I want to thank The Rambler and the reporters at TCU for putting the story together. This makes the experience even more special,” she said.

The TCU game was the second exhibition game the Lady Rams have lost; they fell to Tarleton State University 90-60 on Saturday. Brooke McClure, a freshman guard, said the TCU game was the best the team has performed so far.

“That’s a shocker because they are a Big 12 team and I think we handled it very well for not having any of our post on our team,” the athletic training major wrote in a text, “because our best post tore her ACL at the beginning of the season and so we are playing with all guards but we are making it work. It might be a challenge but we don’t back down from a challenge it just makes us push even harder.”

The Lady Rams play the University of St. Thomas-Houston at 4 p.m. on Friday in Waxahachie. For more information go to ramsports.net.