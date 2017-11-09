Lady Rams beat Southwestern Christian, advance in SAC tournament

Texas Wesleyan’s volleyball team beat Southwestern Christian University 3-0 on Tuesday night to advance to the second round of the SAC conference tournament.

The Lady Rams will play Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Oklahoma City at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

If the Lady Rams win, on Saturday they will play the winner of the Oklahoma City University/John Brown match, which follows the Wesleyan/SAGU game at 7 p.m.

Head coach Priscilla Morgan said she is very proud of her team.

“Seeing them play with our championship mindset was the best part of the win,” she said. “Everyone is focused on playoffs and putting everything we have learned over the course of the season to finish strong.”

Senior right side hitter Brianna Jaramillo is very excited about Tuesday night’s win.

“Tonight’s game was an important part of the season,” Jaramillo said. “We refused to let the other team beat us on our home court. When we got on a run we took full advantage of their vulnerabilities.”

Sophomore Kayla Hayes had a lot to say about their match.

“Tonight’s match was one of the best games we have played all season,” Hayes said. “Everyone was doing their job and that’s what it takes to win. We have been talking all season about playing consistent and playing as ‘ONE TEAM.’”

Jaramillo said she is looking forward to the match against SAGU.

“I know that there will be a fire building within my team,” she said. “We are anticipating our opponent to be challenging and are prepared to give it more than our all. We try to see each game as a step closer to nationals. This is the year for us.”

Hayes believes her team has what it takes to beat SAGU.

“I feel with tonight’s win that it is going to propel us forward and we are ready to take down SAGU,” she said. “We have worked really hard this season on improving every aspect of our game. I am looking forward to playing a great opponent. We will have to fight for it but we are ready!”

Texas Wesleyan plays Southwestern Assemblies of God University at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Oklahoma City. For more information, go to ramsports.net