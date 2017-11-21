Lady Rams advance to pool competition in national tournament

The Texas Wesleyan’s volleyball team beat Campbellsville University 3-2 on Saturday afternoon to advance to the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship final in Iowa.

The Lady Rams are in Pool A, and will play their first pool bracket match on Nov. 28 against Lindsey Wilson University, according to ramsports.net. They will play Cornerstone University on Nov. 29, and then finish pool play against Jamestown University on Nov. 30.

The team that finishes first will advance to the round of 16; play will begin Dec. 1.

Head Coach Priscilla Morgan said she is super excited about going to the national tournament.

“I am looking forward to representing Fort Worth and Texas Wesleyan at the national tournament with the other 31 teams present,” Morgan said. “I am excited for my players to experience this and I want them to cherish the experience.”

Senior outside hitter Shelby Stinnett said she has high expectations heading to the tournament.

“My expectations are for us to have fun, enjoy the moment, and just to give it everything we have,” Stinnett said. “Our thing is to give a perfect effort and I expect us to go out and do that. Win or lose we can be proud of what we have accomplished and walk out with our heads held high.”

Stinnett isn’t the only one with high expectations. Sophomore outside hitter Brittni Mohle said her expectations exceed anyone’s belief that they have in them.

“We are fully capable of winning this whole thing, and I know that my team is confident of the same thing,” Mohle said. “All I have to say is, ‘Pull up a chair, pop some popcorn and watch us prove anyone that thinks we can’t do it.’ We’ve already made history, and we can do it again.”

Stinnett said that she is excited going to nationals especially since it is her senior year.

“This is an experience I always wanted to get and there’s no other group of girls I’d rather get to live out that dream with,” she said.

More information about the Lady Rams’ play in the national tournament can be found at ramsports.net.