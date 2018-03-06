Wesleyan welcomes TCC students to apply

Texas Wesleyan University brought in potential new students on Friday by hosting a Tarrant County College preview day at Baker-Martin House.

During the four-hour visit to Wesleyan, TCC students learned more about the university, walked the campus, and heard from transfer students like them.

Wesleyan, home to many TCC transfer students, designed the day to cater to students interested in the university.

“Texas Wesleyan designed a day specifically for TCC students, like you, to come experience our Smaller. Smarter. campus. Come join us from 9 a.m. to noon for an opportunity to learn more about who we are, see our campus, and hear from current students who transferred to Texas Wesleyan,” according to a post on Texas Wesleyan University website.

During the visit, TCC students toured the campus, submitted applications, turned in transcripts, and saw how their currents credits will transfer to Wesleyan. Students also met with counselors, professors, and other offices at Wesleyan to make the transferring process easier.

TCC freshman English major Caitlyn Bee said she saw the flyer advertising the event at her school; she decided to come to the event in hopes of learning more about the university. During the walk around the campus, she enjoyed visiting the financial aid office, where she calculated the expenses of attending Wesleyan. But her favorite part was learning about the study abroad programs that the university has to offer.

“My favorite part of the event was learning about the opportunities that Wesleyan offer in the form of study abroad and internships,” Bee said. “I’m defiantly impressed by the school, and it will be one of my top choices.”

Monique Moreno, a TCC sophomore and nursing major, said she was excited about the easy admission process at Wesleyan; after completing her RN she could finish her master’s at Wesleyan.

“I learned that it’s an easy process for admission,” Moreno said. “After I complete my RN, I would like to complete my master’s at Texas Wesleyan.”

TCC sophomore science major Tyvana Fisher said she was impressed by how large the athletic gym is and the different sports offered at Wesleyan. Although she is looking at other schools at the moment, Wesleyan is one of the ones she would be interested in attending.

“I like the athletic area,” Fisher said. “I like how big the gym is, and the different sports they offer. I`m looking around some more at schools, but Texas Wesleyan is one of the ones I would be interested in going to.”

TCC is a community college serving Fort Worth and other cities in Tarrant County by providing degree programs toward an Associate of Arts, an Associate of Science, an Associate of Applied Science or Associate of Arts in Teaching, according to the school’s website.