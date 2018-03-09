Rams ready for spring break

Spring break is almost here and the Rams are getting ready to take a break from classes and homework.

Jarod Sweetland, a freshman accounting major, said he is excited for the break because it allows him to spend time with his family.

“My family and I rented a condo in Galveston. My cousins, grandparents, aunt, uncle and dad are all going. My family goes to Galveston periodically whether it be in the spring or the summer. Just to get away and see the beach.” Sweetland said.

The break will be extra enjoyable for Sweetland because he gets to celebrate his birthday over the break, as well as getting a break from school work, he said.

Galveston is a popular spring break destination, but not one of the top eight, according to abcnews.go.com. An article on the website lists Cancun as the most popular destination, followed by Las Vegas, Jamaica, Miami, the Dominican Republic, South Padre Island, Puerto Vallarta and the Bahamas.

Jacqueline Rodriguez said she is going back home to Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

“I’m excited to get away for awhile and get to see my family,” she said. “I chose to go there instead of South Padre because my little sister has a competition.”

The best part about spring break is getting to forget about responsibilities for a while, Rodriguez said.

“My favorite thing about spring break is that we do not have any homework due, and we get to not think about school or work,” she said.

Tyler King and her friends are taking a road trip to Austin. They plan to walk around the city and enjoy the great food and quirky stores, she said.

“I’m going to Austin and just hanging around the city and maybe go to the river,” she said. “My friends came up with the idea. The best part is just being able to have a break.”

Steven Frederick a junior exercise science major will be at Louisiana State University Shreveport with the baseball team, he said.

“Over spring break, I’m going to be playing with the baseball team,” Frederick said.

The team plays a doubleheader against LSU Shreveport on March 13, he said.

“I’m most excited to spend time playing baseball and being with the team,” Frederick said. “The best part about spring break is the weather. It’s perfect, not too hot, not too cold. It’s just right.”

The Rams are excited for spring break and the chance to spend time away from responsibilities.

This map shows where several Texas Wesleyan students are going.

Map by Karan Muns