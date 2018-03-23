Students relieve stress at car-bashing event

Texas Wesleyan students had a “smashing” time at a car bashing event on the campus mall on Tuesday.

The event, which was hosted by Texas Wesleyan’s oldest fraternity, Lambda Kappa Kappa, encouraged students to release their midterm-related stress by taking a baseball bat to a car during free period. According to member Divandre Hernandez, the car smashing is a long-standing tradition.

“We were going through several old pictures and noticed that our current alumni had hosted a car bash for charity,” Hernandez wrote in an email. “We brought this back as a way to fundraise for a local family and children organization. This past Tuesday we wanted to just allow students with a stress-relieving activity.”

Participant Raul Resendiz wrote in an email that he believes students are often stressed throughout the semester, and that midterms can be especially stressful. Participants were encouraged to give a donation based on the number of times they bashed the car with a sledgehammer.

“I think students enjoy these types of activities because it give us the opportunity to do something that we may not be able to do otherwise,” Resendiz wrote. “People don’t often get a chance to smash a car, and when we do, we will not miss the opportunity. My favorite part about participating in the activity was doing something that I had never done before. It was fulfilling to be able to do something that I will likely not have the chance to do in the future.”

Across the sidewalk from the car smashing, another group on campus, Lambda Tau Zeta, was hosting a bake sale fundraiser to raise money for Lupus research, and Lambda Tau Zeta member Cat Pitre got to watch the car bashing event.

“Activities like this are wonderful,” Pitre wrote in an email, “because they bring people out and allow us to make friends. The most interesting thing I saw at the car smashing event was our mascot, Willie, participating! He was the first one to take a swing, and it really got people excited. It was also fun to watch, and cheer on the participants.”

Lambda Kappa Kappa members believe the event this semester was a success, though Hernandez said they are hoping for even more participation from students next year.

“Mid-terms can be a very stressful time,” Hernandez wrote. “We hosted this car bash to help students focus off that stress. The loud and destructive nature gives students an out of the ordinary experience. Nowadays it’s easy to get caught up in the ‘college grind.’ We hope that students can enjoy a unique experience and relieve stress.”