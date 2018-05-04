Hurd shines as a new Guardian of the Golden Shears

Junior vocal music major Chanel Hurd has participated in a variety of groups around Texas Wesleyan University.

She is president of Sigma Alpha Iota, a president ambassador, and student worker for Provost Allen Henderson.xxxx She is also a member of the Women’s Chorus, Chamber Singers, and Vocal Ensembles. On top of that, she is a resident assistant and former Ram Camp leader, and she plans to be an orientation leader this summer.

“I think I can really help incoming freshman start their journey here at Wesleyan,” Hurd said. “I want to help people who don’t think that they can do something on campus and let them know that they can.”

Her involvement has not gone unnoticed. Hurd was honored with being named a Guardian of the Golden Shears at the President’s Honors Concert reception on April 6.

According to txwes.edu, the Guardians of the Golden Shears is a student organization that acknowledges the work of outstanding students with a pin.

The pin is blue and gold with golden sheep shears to represent Wesleyan’s mascot, Willie the Ram.

Golden Shear Guardians Alicia Smith and Dexter Collins presented Hurd with the Golden Shears pin and certificate proving that she is a member.

“Chanel was recommended by the other Golden Shears,” Smith said. “From there, her name was put on the list for the committee to vote on.”

Members are recommended based on aspects like “campus involvement, leadership, good standing with the university, and all-around versatility,” Smith said.

These aspects have been shown by Hurd and the impact she has had on campus, Smith said.

When asked why she came to Wesleyan, Hurd gave a surprising answer.

“My mother (Allison Hurd) was a Wesleyan alumni of 2009.” Hurd said. “Also, I knew Dr. Jerome Bierschenk. I believed in the way he taught plus I knew people who were already on campus.”

Though Hurd knew people on campus, she has continued to expand her social circle with students and staff alike.

“I feel I am the kind of person who can help people and I really like helping people. So, I get involved to know the people on campus,” Hurd said. “I want to help things grow.”

Provost Office Coordinator Caitlin Pavey was able to work with Hurd and said that their time together has been wonderful.

“The thing that stands out the most to me about Chanel is her heart and how amazing she is,” Pavey said. “She is a true delight and blessing to have in my life and to Texas Wesleyan as a whole.”

Despite all that Hurd has accomplished, she would want even more on her plate for her senior year if she had space for it.

“If I wasn’t so busy, I would look more into Student Government Association because I feel strong about the things that happen on campus,” Hurd said. “I feel students should always have a voice.”