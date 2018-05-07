Freshmen survive their first year of college

Being away from friends and family for the first time in your young adult life can be challenging, and some freshman experience anxiety depression and at time suicidal thoughts.

According to a study done by the Behavior Intervention Team at Chardon State College in Nebraska, 75 percent of college freshman will develop minor mental issues during their first time away from home. Some students may even experience suicidal thoughts, which is the third leading cause of death among college students.

Despite all the mental and financial problems college can bring on first-year students, Texas Wesleyan freshman said that this year they made awesome memories they can look back on.

Freshman finance major Shanika Goigoda Gamaga, an international student from Sri Lanka, enjoyed her first taste of American culture.

“My favorite memory was my attending my ASE class. The professor did a great job. I think it’s a great opportunity for international students to learn everything about the American Culture,” Gamaga said.

Robert Valdez, a freshman biology major, said the teachers at Wesleyan made his freshman year very comfortable.

“The teachers are really nice at Texas Wesleyan, they welcome all the student’s into class with a positive attitude,” Valdez said. They made all my freshman classes were really fun.”

Freshman mass communication major Miranda Day said she learned that if you work hard and do what you need to do in your classes, you can also play just as hard.

“I learned that equal amounts of work and fun make college more enjoyable, and so my favorite memory this year was hanging out with my friends in the library; we were so delirious it was hilarious,” Day said. “Ill be a RA next year, so I’m looking forward to having a big room all to myself.”

If students feel they need help, the Texas Wesleyan Community Counseling Center is located at 3110 E. Rosedale. All students, faculty, and staff can receive free counseling for a variety of issues. For more information go to txwes.edu/student-life/student-resources/counseling/.