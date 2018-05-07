PAC to host late-night breakfast event

Texas Wesleyan’s Programming and Activities Committee, also known as PAC, plans on hosting “Late Night Breakfast” on Tuesday from 10 p.m. to midnight in the Sid Richardson gymnasium.

PAC Director Alanna James said that the group decided to host the breakfast because they wanted a fun event during finals week to give students the opportunity to take a break from worrying about tests and enjoy themselves.

She said they will be serving free breakfast from Torchy’s Tacos, passing out sheets of bubble wrap as stress relievers, and conducting a bingo game where students can win prizes.

“Students should come to the event because it’ll give them a chance to do something fun during finals week, eat free food, and have a chance to win fun prizes,” James said.

Kaylia Brown, PAC’s head of marketing, said students should attend to take the edge off finals and come have a good time.

She said the earlier students get there, the better. Meaning that if students get to the event early, they will get more opportunities for free food and a better chance of winning prizes in bingo.

“We’re looking forward to a fun night with a great group of students,” Brown said. “If all goes as planned and we see people enjoying themselves, we’ll consider making it an annual event.”

Sophomore business major Christy Zwart said she is looking forward to the event because of how much she enjoyed last semester’s “Midnight Breakfast,” which was also hosted by PAC.

She said it’s always nice to have a fun event on campus to attend, especially when there’s free food.

“Free food always brings in a crowd so you can guarantee I’ll be there,” Zwart said.