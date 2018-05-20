Around 180 seniors gathered with friends and family at Nicholas Martin Hall for the spring 2018 robing ceremony. Robing began at 11 a.m. and was followed by an after party at Lou’s Place.

Dean of Freshmen Success Joe Brown announces the names of the students and the professor robing them.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Senior music majors Daniel Hernandez and Mary Grim get robed together.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Senior sociology major Laura Velazquez (left) is robed by Dr. Alison Simons.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Senior history major Clark Williams is robed by Dr. Christopher Ohan.
Photo by Hannah Onder

 

 

Senior English major Ann Levy (looking down) receives a gift while being robed.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Senior music major Luis Calderon (left) hugs Dr. Jerome Bierschenk.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Seniors line up to exit to the left of the stage after their robing.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Dr. Cary Adkinson gives senior criminal justice major Silas Sheek a gift.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Dr. Michelle Payne robes senior political science major Tristeza Ordex-Ramirez.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Graduating seniors walk outside of Nicholas Martin Hall after the robing ceremony.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Senior political science major Andrea Upadhyay (right) hugs junior sociology major Yonatzin Cardoso.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Senior political science major Andrea Upadhyay talks with friends after the robing ceremony.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Senior mass communication Sarah Owens hugs Dr. Kay Colley, associate professor of mass communication, after robing.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Mortar Board members sold flowers and bears that parents and friends could purchase for their graduating senior.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Psi Chi officers work to pre-sell DVDs of graduation outside of Nicholas Martin Hall.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Senior political science and English major Zahraa Saheb (left) talks with senior English major Matt Smith (right) at the after party at Lou’s Place.
Photo by Hannah Onder

Tags:
Previous post

TGI Friday's CEO urges Wesleyan graduates to help others

Next post

This is the most recent story.

mm

Hannah Onder

Hannah is a freshman mass communications major at Texas Wesleyan. She joined The Rambler in fall 2016 and works as a content producer. Hannah graduated top ten from Chisholm Trail High School in 2016. While in high school, Hannah helped to create the yearbook and newspaper and served as the yearbook’s editor-in-chief for three years and an editor for four. Hannah carries with her a passion for telling stories in all forms and came to Wesleyan in hopes of getting her degree and finding her dream job.

In her free time, she likes to read, draw, and catch up with friends and family. Hannah loves a good laugh and desires to capture many of those moments and more while working on The Rambler.

You Might Also Like

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *