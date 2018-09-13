Rams return for second home game of the season

The Rams are returning to Fort Worth on Saturday for their second home game of the season, and quarterback Justin Arth is feeling optimistic.

He wrote in an e-mail that he thinks Saturday’s game against the Texas College Steers will be a good one for the Rams, and he thinks having the home field advantage will be a big part of that.

“I think anyone prefers to have home games,” Arth wrote. “Having your home crowd there cheering you on gives you an even bigger motivation when you’re out on the field. But there’s something special about playing on the road at bigger schools. The atmosphere is great there and making those fans unhappy when you make a great play is an amazing feeling in those types of games.”

This will be the Steers’ first game of the season. In 2017 they beat the Rams 21-11. Last week the Rams (0-2) lost their second game of the season 52-10 to Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Head coach Joe Prud’homme wrote in an e-mail that he thinks Saturday’s game will be a great day for fans and players alike, and that the team is steadily improving throughout this season.

“We didn’t have any major injuries and we competed well early until they wore us down,” Prud’homme said of last week’s game. “Our defense also forced three turnovers. We have to eliminate the turnovers (against us), allowing big plays, and penalties.”

Prud’homme also wrote that while he is still not allowed to disclose details of quarterback Donovan Isom’s injury, Isom will likely start Saturday, depending on practices this week. If not Isom, then backup Avery Childs will start again.

Linebacker Vincent Stephenson wrote in an e-mail that he thinks the team can build on what they have learned thus far this season to make a stronger second half against the Steers.

“After Saturday our team’s mood is positive and optimistic,” Stephenson wrote. “We’re ready and excited to start conference play with Texas College. We played them last year and had a very close game the whole game. We’re ready to play them again in an exciting home field night game.”

Linebackers/strength and movement coach Michael Rosas wrote in an e-mail that spending time with the team this past weekend was beneficial for everyone. He also wrote that the team is happy to be home to see the fans.

“Fans should be excited to see us kickoff the first of 8 conference games in a row,” Rosas wrote. “We really want make the most out of our playing at home and gain some momentum in 2nd of 6 opportunities playing within the friendly confines of Farrington Field before we head back out on the road.”

Arth wrote that he believes the Rams have a good chance against the Steers, so long as the team works together well and stays strong throughout the game.

“Texas College is a football team with a lot of athletes and some good playmakers on defense,” Arth wrote. “This game is very winnable though. They have not played a game yet this season and we have played tough competition in our last three games to prepare us for conference play this weekend.

“Last week we took steps forward in continuing to grow as a unit and rally around our guys. We stuck around with a team last week that almost beat the #2 ranked Division II team in the country. As an offense we just have to continue to execute better in all phases. Each members has a job to preform and as long as you do your job and you trust your teammate to do his, we will be unstoppable as an offense.”

The Rams play the Texas College Steers at 7 p.m. Saturday at Farrington Field. For tickets and more information, go to ramsports.net.