As rain was pouring down at Farrington Field, the Rams created history Saturday, 77 years in the making, with a 36-7 win against the Texas College Steers. The Rams had not won a game in more than 75 years except for a forfeit victory in 2017; the Steers defeated them last year.

The Gold Line Dancers attempt to stay dry before the game at Farrington Field on Saturday night.
Photo by Amanda Roach

After the game, it was all smiles, as family members congratulated the players, but perhaps no smile was bigger than that of head coach Joe Prud’homme.

“I was really proud of our guys,” Prud’homme said. “We came out here and wanted to have a great start, and we did that. We wanted to leave it all out there.”

The Rams won 36-7 against the Texas State Steers on Saturday.
Graphic by Hannah Onder

Donovan Isom returned to the field as starting quarterback after being absent last week due to an undisclosed injury. Isom played through the first half and part of the second half, and was replaced during the third quarter by Avery Childs.

Less than a minute into the game, the Rams scored a touchdown on a 45-yard run by Jermarcus Jones and an extra point by Kade Dixon. Minutes later, Chance Carroll scored a touchdown, bringing the score to 13-0.

The Rams on the offensive during the first quarter.
Photo by Amanda Roach

During the second quarter, Jones scored on 34-yard run with another successful kick by Dixon, bringing the score to 20-0. Near the end of the second quarter, Collier Ricks scored a touchdown, and with a kick by Dixon for the extra point, the Rams lead 27-0.

head coach Joe Prud’homme watches the game during the second quarter with the Rams holding the lead against the Steers.
Photo by Amanda Roach

The halftime show was performed by the Gold Line Dancers, who were joined by the Texas Wesleyan cheerleaders, Ram Squad, and mascots Willie and Wilmamae. The presentation was themed as a spirit spectacular and was met with plenty of cheers from the large crowd.

Willie the Ram cheers the team on from the sidelines at Farrington Field.
Photo by Amanda Roach

The Gold Line Dancers, cheerleaders, mascots, and Ram Squad perform a spirit spectacular themed halftime show.
Photo by Amanda Roach

During the third quarter, Byron Tate and Zalen Long combined for a safety a few minutes after a Steers touchdown and extra point making the score 29-7. Two minutes later, Jones scored a touchdown on an 8-yard run; Dixon added the extra point making the score 36-7.

The Rams go on the defensive against the Texas College Steers in the third quarter.
Photo by Amanda Roach

“This is a great kick-start for us,” Prud’homme said. “It tells us that we can really do it, plus it’s a big confidence booster.”

The last on-the-field victory came in November 1941. Soon after, many of the team members served their country in World War II, and the team disbanded for 75 years. This is also the highest score the Rams have achieved in a single game in 77 years, said Geno Borchardt, the stadium announcer.

Cole Maxwell, #8, carries the ball for the Rams during the fourth quarter.
Photo by Amanda Roach

This game was played as part of Ram Family weekend, meaning lots of students and families were present. In addition to them, the Ram Band, the cross country team, and several sororities and fraternities were present to cheer on the Rams.

The next Texas Wesleyan football game will be at Arizona Christian University in Phoenix, Ariz. on Saturday. The next home game will be on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. against Langston University. For more information, please go to ramsports.net

