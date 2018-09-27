Off the Record: 1969 Moon Landing, Bill Crosby Trial, Michelle Obama Speech, and Marijuana

Episode Two: The Highs and Lows

This week on “Off the Record” LaTerra Wair and Hannah Onder talk about the 1969 moon landing conspiracy theory, Bill Crosby’s trial, Michelle Obama’s speech, and the legalization of marijuana.

“Off the Record” is a podcast hosted by LaTerra Wair and Hannah Lathen that discusses news events going on at Texas Wesleyan University, current events in the world, and controversial topics. The podcast is not considered a news podcast in any way it is simply commentary thoughts about relevant topics. A new podcast will be released every Wednesday by 5 p.m. and will contain news pops, a conspiracy theory, as well as the main focus of the episode that week.