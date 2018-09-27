Overwatch team gets jerseys, competes in tournament

Texas Wesleyan’s Overwatch eSports team received its jerseys last Wednesday, three days before participating in the first tournament of the semester.

“The Overwatch team had to have a rush delivery to get their jerseys since they had a tournament that following weekend,” said Eugene Frier, executive director of eSports and recreation. “The rest of the teams’ jerseys should be coming soon, in about three weeks.”

Frier said that he started looking at different eSports manufacturers last spring. It was around late spring when Frier started looking at different eSports manufactures. Archon, which made the jerseys, was not as cheap as other manufacturers he looked at, but he liked their jerseys the most.

“We started looking at different ones during late spring before we decided on Archon,” Frier said. “We wanted to go with one that had really nice designs, quality products and were at a decent price.”

The tournament was part of OP Live Dallas, an eSports convention held Sept. 22 and 23, at the Irving Convention Center, according to the Dallas Observer. Other North Texas colleges participating included Southern Methodist University, the University of North Texas, Texas Christian University, the University of Texas at Arlington and the University of Texas at Dallas. Sixteen college teams competed, according to cynopsis.com.

Frier said Wesleyan competed against Baylor University and New Mexico State University; play started at 9:30 a.m. and ended at 11:30 a.m.

“Overwatch team did extremely well for their first competition outing, as both an Overwatch team and for our program,” Frier said.

Senior criminal justice major Zachary Lanham could not contain his excitement when his team finally got their jerseys.

“I was so excited when I finally got mine that I planned to wear mine around the house.” Lanham said. “I also plan on wearing mine when we have more events like the one in Irving.”

But there is one Overwatch member who will only wear his jersey at a competition. Freshman chemistry major Lukien Sheremeta said he has no desire to wear his jersey outside of an eSports event because he is afraid that it will get ruined.

“I only plan on wearing mine whenever we have a competition,” Shermeta said. “I don’t plan on wearing them outside because I don’t want it to get damaged.”

Sheremeta was the one who was looking forward to getting a jersey when he first came from New York to join the program.

“I kept saying this team has to get a jersey,” Sheremeta said. “If I had come all this way from New York to be on an eSports team and we don’t have a jersey, then what is the point of having a gaming varsity program?”