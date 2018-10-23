Lady Rams set in third place for SAC

The Lady Rams volleyball team came home after a win against Southwestern Christian University on Saturday.

The team is 13-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play and ranked third in the conference, according to ramsports.net.

Freshman defensive specialist Ashley Curry wrote in an email that the players continue to work hard every practice to get to their goal.

“I think we all have the mindset of getting to nationals and we all work our butts off in practice every single day and at each game,” Curry wrote.

Curry is very confident that the team will return to the NAIA national tournament this year.

“I expect us to return to nationals because we have such a hard work ethic with this group, and we all have that same mindset of going to nationals and winning. I’m sure that’s where we’ll be,” Curry wrote.

Sarah Benitez, senior libero, said that the team’s ability to talk has been their best asset this season.

“Our communication is the best thing going for us so far this year,” Benitez said.

Benitez said that as long as the team focuses on their game and not the other team, they should continue to succeed.

“We should win out if we play our game and not worry who is on the other side of the net,” Benitez said.

Brenda Pargas, junior setter, said that despite adversity the team has stayed strong.

“This 2018 volleyball season has been a roller coaster, from the beginning of our season we had to overcome several injuries but, that hasn’t stopped us from giving it our all,” Pargas said.

Pargas said that the team is succeeding because of their diversity.

“Several teammates have had to step up and play a different position, which has allowed us to put all of our individual strengths together and stay focused on accomplishing the main goal, which is to make it to nationals,” Pargas explained.

Support the Lady Rams by going to their next Conference game on October 30 at 7 p.m., when they take on Southwestern Assemblies of God University.