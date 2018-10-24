Rams prepare to take on Wayland Baptist

The Texas Wesleyan football team is looking to make some progress this week as they take on Wayland Baptist University.

Wayland Baptist is currently 3-3 overall and 2-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play. The Pioneers are on a two-game winning streak, having defeated Lyon College and Texas College.

The Rams (1-6 overall and 1-4 in Sooner Athletic Conference play) lost a close game to Southwestern Assemblies of God last week 53-46.

Head coach Joe Prud’homme said that he thought that the Rams competed well last weekend.

“I thought that we played hard and gave a great effort,” he said. “We had too many mistakes to finish with a win.”

Prud’homme said that the team is preparing hard for the game against Wayland this weekend.

“We are building on the successes and addressing the areas that we have to improve on,” he said.

Prud’homme said that the defense has some areas to improve on this week. According to ramsports.net, the Rams offense has averaged 26.29 points per game this season, but the defense has given up an average of 42 points per game. Opponents have rushed for 1,865 yards, while the Rams have rushed for 1,200 yards.

“We are working on communication and finishing plays,” he said. “We need to keep on scoring points but have to eliminate giving up the big plays.”

Prud’homme said that the offense has been playing well these past couple of weeks.

“The offense has been playing well, but we should have converted two more opportunities that we had on Saturday,” he said.

Prud’homme said that the team has to do a few things in order to compete well this weekend.

“We have to continue to put up points and shut down their offense,” he said. “We need some big plays out of our special teams.”

Quarterback Justin Arth, a sophomore business administration major, said that the offense needs to work on being more consistent.

“We just need to improve on consistency throughout each and every drive we have the football,” he said. “We need to put our team in the best chance to come home with a win at the end of the day.”

Offensive Lineman Cesar Vidana, a junior mass communications major, said that the season hasn’t gone quite as planned, but there are some good things that are happening.

“I think the season hasn’t gone the way we have been wanting it to go,” he said. “Offense is scoring points, a lot of them, but we can’t seem to finish the way we need to. We are still young and lack the discipline.”

Vidana said that if the Rams want to win this weekend that they have to put in some work.

“I think that in order to perform well this week, we need to watch plenty of film and get familiar with Wayland’s defense scheme and personnel,” he said. “Also, practice needs to be on par as far as focus and execution. If all those things are done right, we can see ourselves winning a game.”

The Rams are back in action Saturday as they take on Wayland Baptist University in Plainview at 2 p.m. You can view the game at wbuathletics.com.