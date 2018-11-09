Beckrich discusses campus security, offers list of safety precautions

Security at Texas Wesleyan University is working hard to keep campus safe, according to Chris Beckrich, director of campus safety and security.

Beckrich gave the rundown on how security operates at Wesleyan. Security guards roam the campus on golf carts and make sure students are safe by keeping posts outside dorm halls 24/7.

When asked how security on campus can be better, Beckrich said that Texas Wesleyan’s top priority is the safety of its students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

“In recent years, we’ve added additional lighting, camera coverage and security call boxes. We have dispatch and security officers that patrol the campus 24/7,” Beckrich said.

These items can be found all around campus. When students are in danger, they can easily run to the security call boxes, and a security guard will respond right away, Beckrich said. Fort Worth police officers are on site and are ready to go.

Dr. Dennis Hall, vice president for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, agreed with Beckrich and said that security has been working well to take care of students, staff, and visitors.

“One way in which security on campus can continue to improve is awareness; that includes everyone on campus, not just the staff in the Campus Security department. Working to create the safest campus possible is the responsibility of every member of our community,” Hall said.

Hall says that Wesleyan is working to make sure that all students are aware that the university has campus security.

“Those efforts have included involvement and presentations at orientations, emergency information flipcharts being posted in every classroom, ASE class presentations, and campus-wide communications with Ram Life and emails,” Hall said.

There is also an emergency plan if a shooter come on campus. Beckrich elaborated on this because, he said, of recent events.

“If there is a danger to our campus or our students, security is prepared and ready to activate our emergency response protocol, which includes sending out notices through the TXWES Alerts, [Wesleyan’s] emergency alert system,” Beckrich said.

Senior Director of Communications Ann Davis agreed that security has been helpful to campus and said that they have been doing an incredible job.

Davis said security officers are contracted through Sun States Security, and trained extensively in emergency management. They provide around-the-clock safety through foot, patrol truck and golf cart monitoring, with five to six officers on campus at all times; this includes a full-time, around-the-clock security dispatcher.

“I think our Campus Security team, under the leadership of Security Director Chris Beckrich and VP for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dennis Hall, do an excellent job,” Davis said.

Beckrich listed these safety precautions and considerations:

Travel well-lighted, busy routes. Avoid walking or parking in shadowed areas. Have your keys in your hand as you approach your door, and remember to be alert to what and who is around you. Glance under your car, around it and in the back seat as you get in.

Be alert and aware. Pay full attention to who is around you when you are in public. Avoid text messaging and talking on the phone if you do not absolutely need to use the phone.

Beware of “Apple picking.” Be alert when using, or simply carrying, your smart phone, including iPhones and Android phones, especially after dark. There is a market for stolen smart phones and you could become a victim of a robbery. If you do not need to use the phone, keep it secured and out of sight.

Avoid displaying and carrying large sums of money in public. Only carry the credit cards you need.

Be careful with purses or wallets. Carry a purse close to your body, but do not loop or wrap straps around you. A purse snatcher could injure you. Keep wallets in an inside pocket.

Safety in numbers. Don’t make yourself an easy target. If you must be out at night, arrange to go to class, do errands or go shopping with a friend or two. Never hitchhike or accept rides from strangers.

If you are confronted, COOPERATE! Give the criminal what he/she asks for — wallet, keys, jewelry, credit cards and electronics. Your life is more valuable than replaceable possessions. Do not make sudden moves or try to apprehend the criminal yourself. Concentrate on remembering a description, and call police and Campus Security immediately.

Call Campus Security at 817-531-4911 if you would like to be escorted when walking across campus or to your vehicle.