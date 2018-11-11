The Rams lost their final game of the season Saturday at Farrington Field to Ottawa University Arizona 35-29 in the final seconds of the game.

Wesleyan finished the season with an overall record of 2-8 and 2-6 in Sooner Athletic Conference. This is definitely an improvement on the 2017 season, when the Rams were 1-10 overall and 1-7 in SAC play; their only win was a forfeit by Wayland Baptist University.

Graphic by Hannah Onder

Ottawa Arizona struck first with a touchdown with 8:57 remaining in the first quarter. Austin McCullough threw a 61-yard pass to Brandon McLaughlin to put the Spirit up 7-0 after the extra point.

Just minutes later, the Rams evened up the score when Desmond Nisby scored on a two-yard run. With 5:24 left in the first quarter, the score was tied 7-7 after Kade Dixon added the extra point.

The remainder of the first quarter was a battle back and forth with neither team allowing any points.

With 9:49 left in the second quarter, the Spirit came back. McCullough found Brandon Jones and completed a five-yard pass to give Ottawa a 14-7 lead.

This would be the only touchdown scored during the second quarter.

Late in the third quarter, with 2:18 remaining, the Rams tied the score. Jermarcus Jones scored on a 21-yard run; with the extra point, the score was 14-14.

Less than two minutes later, the Spirit came back. McCullough threw an 87-yard pass to Jeremiah Greylock, and the Spirit led again 21-14.

Wesleyan got going again on a 31-yard run by Nisby, which put the Rams on Ottawa Arizona’s 16-yard line. With 11:26 remaining in the game, Trey Jackson scored on a 16-yard run; the extra point tied the game at 21-21.

The Spirit took the lead again with 10:13 left in the game, on a 42-yard pass from McCullough to McLaughlin to put Ottawa Arizona up 28-21.

After going on a long drive, and with 1:26 left in the game, Nisby scored a touchdown on a one-yard run to give the Rams a fighting chance. This put the Rams down by one with a score of 28-27.

Wesleyan decided to go for the two-point conversion. Donavan Isom’s pass to Tyler Pullig was successful and the Rams were up 29-28.

But on their final drive, the Spirit won the game on 21-yard pass from McCullough to McLaughlin.

Cornerback Braxton Brown walks off the field after a play against Ottawa University Arizona on Saturday.
Photo Ashton Willis

Defensive end Chijioke Iwuagu (43) and Byron Tate (47) hustle off the field after making a defensive play against Ottawa University Arizona.
Photo by Ashton Willis

Wide receiver Cole Maxwell (8) jogs off the field after playing offense against Ottawa University Arizona.
Photo by Ashton Willis

Quarterback Erik Richards (5) and wide receiver Le’Mant Monroe (6) look at the offensive coordinator to see the play against the Spirit.
Photo by Ashton Willis

Quarterback Donavan Isom looks at the offensive coordinator before running a play in Saturday’s game against Ottawa University Arizona.
Photo by Ashton Willis

The Rams’ offense comes off the field against Ottawa University Arizona.
Photo by Ashton Willis

Braxton Brown walks along the sideline during Saturday’s game against the Spirit.
Photo by Ashton Willis

Chance Carroll (21) and cornerback Bradley Klingler (27) give each other a handshake during the game against Ottawa Arizona.
Photo by Ashton Willis

Linebacker Vincent Stephenson (36) celebrates making a big play against the Spirit.
Photo by Ashton Willis

 

Ashton Willis

