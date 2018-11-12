SGA approves SAAC Thanksgiving Meal

Texas Wesleyan’s Student Government Association passed the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Thanksgiving Meal Bill at Friday’s general business meeting.

The bill was presented by SGA Athletic Representative Lynzie Moore and allocated $500 toward the SAAC’s third annual Thanksgiving meal.

“Whereas, the Student Athletic-Advisory Committee helps to promote communication between athletics’ administration and student athletes,” Moore read, “generate a student-athlete voice within the campus athletics department formulation of policies and builds a sense of community within the athletics program involving all athletic teams.”

Kian Hoseeinpour from the SAAC and a member of the men’s soccer team attended the meeting to give SGA information on the committee, which he said includes a little over 20 students.

“(Coaches) pick two people that have a higher up leadership role that represent the team,” Hoseeinpour said. “Through that they will represent the team and explain their thoughts that goes on within their program and then they will explain the differences of what is going on both in athletics and what is going on throughout the school.”

During SGA’s discussion, President Alyssa Hutchinson said she liked the bill because it promoted governance. She said she was unsure if $500 was too much to go toward a meal that would only affect roughly 20 students.

“A Thanksgiving meal in particular does not really affect the student’s teams, it is just recognizing those teams,” Hutchinson said. “I am for it because of the governance but then I am like, ‘Eh, it is only 20 students.’ But then I am like, ‘How often does our events only affect 20 students?’ But it is up to you guys.”

Moore said she felt like the SAAC deserved a good meal.

“They do take time to discuss our scholarships, our facilities and how we can improve them,” Moore said. “I know that my voice is good on student government as an athletic government but there is like 22 of them that all get to have different opinions. I think that their efforts are worth it.”

SGA’s general business meetings are held at 2 p.m. every Friday in the SGA Chambers in Brown-Lupton.