FASFA moves to mobile with new app

Financial aid for students is now available at the tips of their fingers.

The U.S. Department of Education released a mobile app, which allows students to fill out a free application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Texas Wesleyan Financial Aid Counselor Laura Smith said the app is called myStudentAid Mobile App.

“In an effort to help students and parents process their FAFSAs more efficiently and quicker in whatever mobile platform is easiest for them,” Smith said. “Not everybody has a laptop or a desktop these days.”

Smith said she is encouraging students to use the app.

“I am hoping that as students go to complete their FAFSAs with having a smaller screen, all the information on the screen won’t make it overwhelming,” she said.

The app can be download in the Apple App Store or Google Play store, according to FAFSA.gov.

“Students and parents may begin, complete, and submit a new or renewal FAFSA form for the 2019-20 FAFSA processing cycle,” according to the website.

Psychology major Jocelyn Calderon said she thinks the app is convenient and she will use it to fill out her FAFSA for the next school year.

“Everyone these days are always on their phones and maybe they don’t have access to a laptop or a computer until they come home,” Calderon said.

Sophomore education major Jacqueline Maya said the app will encourage students to get their FAFSA completed earlier.

“I think it makes it easier for students that already have a phone and they don’t have internet access at home, so they can access it through there,” Maya said. “It could make the application process easier for them.

Students can now fill out their FAFSA for the 2019-2020 school year, according to FAFSA.gov. The deadline to submit the application is June 30, 2019.

When students at Texas Wesleyan fill it out, they will need to use the code 003645, according to txwes.edu. Students can check their Ramlink accounts for updates on financial aid awards.