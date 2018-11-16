Texas Pottery and Sculpture Guild brings “Meraki” show to Wesleyan

Texas Wesleyan’s Bernice Coulter Templeton Art Studio hosts the pottery show “Meraki,” which is Greek for ‘soul, creativity, or love.’

The show is from a group of artists called Texas Pottery and Sculpture Guild and it began on Nov. 3 and will run through Dec. 7, according to txwes.edu. According to the website, “The TPSG is a group of like-minded ceramic artist dedicated to advancing the understanding of ceramic arts.”

Kit Hall, professor of art, said that her favorite piece is the pig planter with wings. She liked the piece so much that she bought it.

“I thought it was humorous,” Hall said. “You’ve heard the expression ‘when pigs fly.'”

Hall said she admired the pottery for all the details put into it.

“I think her work is really pretty because it has all these wonderful details on it,” Hall said.

Hall said that some of the pieces have horse hair in them.

“When you lay the horse hair on the object and put it in the kiln and bake it, [the hair] explodes and leaves a mark,” she said.

The piece “Alvcoli” by Jessica Battes-Grabowski won best in show.

Grabowski wrote in an email that the piece is “woodfired white stoneware with hair.” It is valued at $225.

Ralph Tobin, who oversees shows and sales at TPSG, said that the show features the best works from the members of the group. He believes it is an excellent show.

“Three quarters of our group are professional potters, so we expect nothing less than excellence from them,” Tobin said.

Christins Dang, computer science major, said that although she is not good with art, the pieces interested her.

“I think the art work is interesting, and the one that looks like an armadillo is cute,” Dang said.

Hall said that the next gallery show will be paintings by will be by architect Lee Hill. It will open on Jan. 14. The studio is located at 1415 E. Vaughn Street. It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Video by Kaylee Conrad