Students talk about West Library’s impact on their daily lives

The Eunice & James L. West Library is the new spot on campus for Texas Wesleyan University students.

Students like junior mass communication major Jaylen King Jr., takes advantage of the printing services the library has to offer students to print off notes and assignments; although he has to pay for the printing he never goes over the preset amount the school offers him each school year.

“The library is a space to do homework and study,” King said. “My favorite thing is the printer they have. I use the printer every time I come to the library. I come to the library every day, and I would say I spent about three hours each time I visit.”

Reference and instruction librarian Risa Brown said that most of the students that come in the library are usually the same students the library staff sees every day, but every now and then you will see new faces.

“I would say we see most of the same students, but during finals or mid-terms we might see some new faces,” Brown said. “I don’t think there has been a study at Wesleyan about this topic, but it would be an interesting topic to research.”

Kianna Vesley, a student library worker and senior criminal justice major, said the majority of Wesleyan students come in to the library to spent time on the computers, use the second floor study rooms, and meet in large groups at the first floor tables.

“The number of students you see a day varies, but you can see at least 10 students at any given time in the library using the computers and the study rooms upstairs,” Vesley said.

When you walk on the school campus you can’t help but noticed the number of students walking in and out of the library. Some are in groups and others are alone, and you can’t help but wonder how many hours these students are spending the library, said Vesley.

Many Wesleyan students say they spent about two to three hours a week in the library, and that’s not including the classes they have in the library basement and second floor class rooms.

Senior biochemistry major Ojuok Otieno said he appreciates the library for the quiet environment it provides him to do his school assignments and reach on the computers. The library staff are friendly and are there to answer his questions. A normal week for Otieno consists of him spending three hours in the school library.

“I come to the library three hours a week to study and do my assignment. The people at the help desk are friendly and always ready to help,” Otieno said.

Like Otieno and King, junior psychology major Kierra Glover also said she uses the library often to work on assignments and study, but she would like to see the library improve by bringing a technology support team to the first floor where students can have easy access to the team and receive help in a timely manner.

“I think the library could improve by having tech support at the front desk, so that students don’t have to walk down to the basement, because at this point I feel like they are saying get out of my face,” said Glover. “Well at least that’s how I feel when I walk down there.”