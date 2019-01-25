When she not out catching flights or screaming her heart out at concerts, Miranda Lynn Day can be found at Texas Wesleyan. As a junior, Day has made sure to make the most of her time at Wesleyan. Day can be found most days in Stella Russell Hall assisting her freshman residents.
Extremely disciplined, goal oriented, and outgoing, Day is also a Ram Camp Leader, Orientation Leader, and member of sorority Alpha XI Delta. Attending Wesleyan since fall 2017, Day has taken as many opportunities as she could while maintaining her “winning others over” (WOO) attitude.
The mass communication major originally came to Wesleyan in hopes of playing softball for the university, but she ended up trading her cleats for a microphone and camera since she’s now a content producer for Rambler TV. Not leaving behind her sporty background, Day will have a focus on sports in her new position.
Day hopes to further her experience in the field of broadcasting and use her outgoing attitude to reach new heights in her career. With big aspirations for her first semester at the Rambler, Miranda is excited for the journey ahead.
Be sure to follow Miranda on:
Instagram: miranda_day
Twitter: @miranda_day10
YouTube: Miranda Day
