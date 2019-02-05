Lady Rams look to finish season strong

The Texas Wesleyan women’s basketball team is stepping up their game this year, as they look to make the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Lady Rams are 10-13 overall and 8-7 in SAC play, according to ramsports.net. This is an improvement from last season, when they were 9-19 overall and 6-14 in SAC play.

The team look to end the season on a high note, as they have seven games remaining before the SAC tournament. The team’s final game before the tournament is Feb. 23 against Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Fort Worth.

Center Jordan Brightwell, a senior and exercise science major, said that the team is definitely doing better compared to past seasons.

“We are doing better than they have in the past as we will most likely make the conference tournament,” she said.

Brightwell said that this is her first season at Wesleyan, but an injury has cut her season short.

“I got injured in December so I’m actually out the rest of the season, but I was the second leading scorer before I got hurt,” she said. “I think our freshman post Kyla Grant has really stepped up to help take my place.”

Brightwell said the team has been working hard to make some improvements as they move toward the end of their season.

“We have been focusing a lot on our offense as our defense is pretty solid,” she said. “I think the keys to success are sticking together and pushing through whatever adversity life throws at us.”

Guard Evie Whorley, a sophomore and business management major, said certain aspects of the season have not gone exactly as planned.

“The season overall has been good,” she said. “Although we haven’t been getting the outcomes we wanted in conference we still have time to fix things, so there’s still hope.”

Whorley said the most important part is to believe in each other, and good things will happen.

“There are many positive things happening on the court,” she said. “The most important I believe, is the trust we have in one another’s abilities.”

Lexi Burns, a senior criminal justice major, said that the season so far has had some positives and negatives.

“So far the season has been very interesting,” she said. “It’s had its ups and downs, but we’ve managed to stick together to win some very tough games.”

Burns said that the key to winning the next upcoming games is to take advantage of opportunities.

“Going into our upcoming games, I feel if we stay focused, execute our plays, and play good team defense like we are capable of doing we will win games,” she said. “We also have to be consistent with making shots, because we get shots, we just have to finish them.”

Burns said that she has some individual goals that she hopes to achieve for the remainder of the season.

“My goals personally for the rest of the season is to try to help my team in any way that I can and contribute on both ends of the court,” she said.

Burns said that the team also has one big goal in mind that they would love to accomplish.

“We’re taking things day by day, but we’re working towards clinching a spot in the conference/national tournament,” she said.

Their next game is Tuesday; the Lay Rams play Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie at 6 p.m. For more information, go to ramsports.net.

