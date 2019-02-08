Rams blow out Southwestern Christian University in huge win

The Texas Wesleyan men’s basketball team beat Southwestern Christian University 90-55 on Thursday.

Senior guard Rob Thomas loves the way his team fought.

“I thought the energy we brought this game was great,” Thomas said. “Everyone was playing hard on the defensive side of the ball.”

This home win still keeps the Rams below 500, at 7-10 in the Sooner Athletic Conference, according to ramsports.net

Thomas thought this game was a must win for the Rams.

“When our backs are against the wall, we thrive the best,” Thomas said. “We know how good we can be, and this was a good win for us.”

Kaylee Baker, senior athletic training major, said this team has a lot of potential.

“I was here when we won a national championship,” Baker said. “I think this team has what it takes to win another one.”

She said she enjoys seeing the Rams active on defense.

“Our defense holding them to 60 points shows we wanted it,” Baker said. “If they can play defense like that every game, they’ll have nothing to worry about.

Senior forward Dare Brazeal says defense contributed to the Rams win over Southwestern Christian University.

“We came out with a lot of energy and were really active in the zone,” Brazeal said. “Everyone was communicating and playing how we know we can.”

He said the win was a great way to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss.

“Coming back and winning how we did after losing is big,” Brazeal said. “We look to take that momentum from tonight and carry it over to Saturday.”

The Rams are looking to build a win streak after this win, Brazeal said.

“We know we can do it,” Brazeal said. “It’s just time to execute.”

The Rams play at 4 p.m. Saturday against Oklahoma City University in Oklahoma City.