On Feb. 1, Texas Wesleyan’s baseball team beat Louisiana State University-Alexandria, 5-4, hitting a seven-game winning streak.

“If we do the little things right, then we will be a hard team to stop,” freshman utility player Drew Sancillo said.

The Rams have many goals for this season, but the one they are focusing on is returning to the NAIA World Series.

“We are going to play for each other and believe in our talents and abilities,” freshman pitcher Tristan Flanagan said.

This hot streak has brought the team morale way up.

“We have never started off 7-0, so this is very exciting,” Parker Robinson, senior pitcher said.

The Rams’ next home game is at noon Feb. 8 against Bethany College.

Head baseball coach Robert Garza talks to the umpires and the LSU-Alexandria coach before the game starts on Feb. 1.
Photo by Miranda Day

Starting players stand with hands on their hearts to sing the national anthem at the game against LSU-Alexandria.
Photo by Miranda Day

Reserved players line up and sing the national anthem before the game against LSU- Alexandria.
Photo by Miranda Day

Junior outfielder Brayden Bahnsen, takes a swing against the LSU-Alexandria pitcher. Bahnsen contributed five putouts for the game.
Photo by Miranda Day

Houston Glad, senior pitcher, throws the ball to the junior catcher Tanner Amaral as a warm up pitch before the inning started against LSU-Alexandria. Glad pitched a total of seven strikeouts against the Generals. 
Photo by Miranda Day.

Junior catcher Tanner Amaral throws the ball down to third as the opposing runner from LSU- Alexandria tries to steal the base. Amaral helped fellow players with four assists and also had 13 putouts. Photo by Miranda Day.

 

 

