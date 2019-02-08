Rams strike up a 7-0 winning streak

On Feb. 1, Texas Wesleyan’s baseball team beat Louisiana State University-Alexandria, 5-4, hitting a seven-game winning streak.

“If we do the little things right, then we will be a hard team to stop,” freshman utility player Drew Sancillo said.

The Rams have many goals for this season, but the one they are focusing on is returning to the NAIA World Series.

“We are going to play for each other and believe in our talents and abilities,” freshman pitcher Tristan Flanagan said.

This hot streak has brought the team morale way up.

“We have never started off 7-0, so this is very exciting,” Parker Robinson, senior pitcher said.

The Rams’ next home game is at noon Feb. 8 against Bethany College.