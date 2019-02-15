SGA to bring hammocks to campus

Students will have a new place to hang out on campus soon.

Texas Wesleyan’s Student Government Association passed a bill on Thursday allocating almost $5,000 for eight hammocks.

“We would have to talk to facilities for a specific location,” said Secretary Alison Baron, who presented the bill. “Right now with the Martin Center we don’t know what the mall is going to look like. We did have a hammock policy which was written over the summer and that was sent to HR so they know this is coming.”

SGA also passed a bill allocating $2,200 to fund the Women in Leadership Forum featuring best-selling author Jody Hoberman.

“Basically, I talked to Dr. (Meghan) Wright several times about this, and she’s super passionate about it,” said Conner Parish, who introduced the bill. “It started about four or five years ago and attendance has just grown since then.”

The leadership forum will be free to all students and will be held during March, which is National Women’s History Month, Parish said. The event is a partnership between SGA and the School of Business Administration.

SGA also passed a bill allocating $173 to purchase five copies of “Churchill: Walking with Destiny,” a book by historian Andrew Roberts, who will be speaking Feb. 18 in the Science Lecture Theatre.

Vice President Lynzie Moore, who presented the bill, said the books will be raffled when Roberts speaks on campus, in an effort to “boost student attendance.”

The Spring 2019 Grad Toast bill was passed, allocating $1,500 to fund the annual event for graduating seniors. The toast will be held at Bar Louie on West 7th on May 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SGA will also be helping with Wesleyan’s Black Student Association to host a cookout at the end of February as part of Black History Month.

During the meeting, Administrative Assistant-Advising Center Sean Richardson was sworn in as an adviser, and student Lexi Barlow was sworn in as freshman representative.

SGA’s general business meetings are held every Thursday at 3 p.m. in the SGA Chambers on the first floor of the Brown-Lupton Campus Center.