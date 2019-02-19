Senior women’s tennis team captains Ashton Willis, Emily Rodriguez and Maggie Brasher all seem to have high hopes as well as happy emotions entering into their final season this spring.

“I had a lot of fun and I met a lot of new people along the way! I’m glad I had the opportunity to do this because in the beginning I wasn’t going to play tennis at all! But now look at me! It’s pretty cool because not a lot of people can say that they played tennis at a college level,” Rodriguez wrote in an email.

In their final season, the seniors have high expectations, since they finally get to put their hard work and their off-season efforts, combined with their weekly practices, into action, Brasher wrote.

“I plan to practice, practice, practice. Nothing is more important than that. Practice is what will make this season the best,” Brasher wrote.

The team’s season is scheduled to end April 20 in Arlington against the University of Texas-Permian Basin, according to ramsports.net.

Head tennis coach Angel Martinez said he also has goals set for the team that he feels they will accomplish this season.

“In regards to this upcoming season, I feel very promising,” Martinez wrote in an email. “Three of the women on the team, I like to call my babies, were from the first recruiting class and they stuck with it. This team is really strong, and I think that we’ll be in the finals of the regional tournament again this year.”

Aside from stroke development, footwork drills, and drilling, the seniors are stepping off the court with many new life lessons, as well as memories that will last them years, Brasher wrote.

“While playing for my team, I have learned that I can lean on my teammates because they are always there for me,” Brasher wrote. “We are a family. I have also learned how to better myself on and off the court.”

Rodriguez agrees; she also wrote in an email that stepping onto the court for the her last few matches hasn’t completely set in yet.

“As a person I have changed by appreciating the little things in life, working hard for the things I want,” Rodriguez wrote.

Brasher wrote that she is also not ready for her college tennis career to be over.

“Honestly, it hasn’t hit me yet that this is my last season, but when it does, I feel like it will be a bittersweet moment,” she wrote.

Maggie Brasher (left) and Emily Rodriguez warm up before practice.
Photo by LaTerra Wair

Maggie Brasher grabs tennis balls to lead practice drills.
Photo by LaTerra Wair

Emily Rodriguez hits a backhand during a rally with Maggie Brasher.
Photo by LaTerra Wair

Tags:
Previous post

SGA to bring hammocks to campus

Next post

This is the most recent story.

mm

LaTerra Wair

LaTerraWair is a sophomore at Texas Wesleyan striving to obtain her degree in mass communication. After taking several mass communication classes her freshman year, Wair decided to join the Rambler Media Group and is now starting her new role as Rambler TV Director. One of her passions is expressing her visions of life through video and audio clips, so Rambler TV is a great fit. She aspires to be an internet personality or a film director.

On most days Wair is not working, she can be found editing or in a sound booth recording for her Off the Record podcast. In her free time she puts her camera away for quality time laughing with close friends and finding ways to experience new sites on road trips. She also enjoys watching TV shows such as “Futurama” and her favorite movie, “Interstellar.”

As a first-time director this semester, Wair hopes to take Rambler TV in a positive direction and provide content that the Wesleyan campus, as well as others, will enjoy watching and will want to be involved in. She hopes her Youtube videos are an inspiration to others. She strives to help the younger generation navigate the woes of life and describes herself as an “influencer of life.”

She is very ambitious and doesn’t let obstacles get her down. One of the things LaTerra uses to push through all the adversary of her field is the Matthew McConaughey quote: “Life is not fair; it never was, it isn’t now, and it won’t ever be. Do not fall into the trap. The entitlement trap, of feeling like you’re a victim. You are not.”

Find her on:
Twitter-@LaTerra_
Instagram-@Laterra.W
Youtube-@LaTerra

No Comment

Tells us what you think

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.