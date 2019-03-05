New sorority hosts Finer Womanhood Week

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated kicked off its Finer Womanhood Week with The Game of Life on Monday night.

More than 20 students showed up to play the game in the Carter Conference Room in the Brown-Lupton Campus Center.

“It is our civic engagement workshop in which we help teaching people how to be more be engaged with the community and to be more aware of how law and policy change affect day to day life,” Zeta Phi Beta Wesleyan Chapter Adviser Kali Rogers-Smith said.

Finer Womanhood Week is a series of events to help get the sorority’s name more known on campus, Rogers-Smith said. It is part of the Finer Womanhood Month, which the sorority celebrates from the end of February through March.

“It is a signature initiative in which we celebrate and observe our founding principle, which is finer womanhood,” she said. “It can be anywhere from formal celebrations to celebrating noble names in our community, especially here in Fort Worth.”

Senior religion major Taylor Date said she was enjoying the event thoroughly.

“The activity is something that will spark conversations and have people think about what is actually going on around the world,” Date said.

Sophomore mass communication major Anyssa Pfeifer from Alpha Xi Delta said she really enjoyed the event.

“I think it is exciting that all of us came out together to hear about womanhood and just hearing these opportunities that people go through,” Pfeifer said.

Callie Nasser, sophomore criminal justice and music major, is also in Alpha Xi Delta, and she said it was cool to see how different Greek organizations run.

“This is different from our sorority obviously, so I think it is cool to see how it varies,” Nasser said.

The next event in Finer Womanhood Week is the “Blu Tuezday” in Lou’s Place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rogers-Smith said.

“It is basically like a Mardi Gras–style game night and there are a couple twists to the game, so you have to play carefully and you got to go,” she said.

On Wednesday, the sorority, along with Alpha Tau Zeta, will be hosting a makeup donation drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the West Library and the Student Engagement Center that will go to the Safe Haven of Tarrant County.

“Sometimes there is a need for makeup especially for women who come from a rough situation and may not have access to proper makeup,” Rogers-Smith said. “We thought this would be a great donation drive to host.”

Thursday will be the “Finer + Fit” event in the Carter Conference Center at 6 p.m.

“It is more like a fitness hip-hop dance workshop,” Rogers-Smith said.

The sorority will end the week with a private lunch on Friday. Students interested in the joining the Wesleyan chapter can attend by RSVPing to psizeta3rd@gmail.com.